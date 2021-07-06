Construction worker struck by motorcycle in West Kelowna

A construction worker at the closed Gellaty Road-Carrington Road roundabout was struck by a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon (July 6).
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. and an ambulance and two police vehicles are currently on scene.
The status of the construction worker is unknown.
The roundabout is closed this week until Friday, July 9 as crews build a concrete apron for the inner circle of the roundabout.
