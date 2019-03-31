Controlled burn near Penticton raises alarms

Penticton and Penticton Indian Band fire crews responded to ensure the fire was under control

  Mar. 31, 2019
  • News

An intentional burn in the Skaha Hills area raised alarms and fire crews responded to make sure it was under control on Sunday, March 31.

A Western News reporter on scene said Penticton Fire Department and Penticton Indian Band fire crews visited the site of the fire on Sandhill road to make sure it was under control. As it is a good venting day, the controlled burn is allowed.

Penticton firefighters have returned to the station after checking in on the fire.

