A poster for the movie “Unplanned” is shown on an exterior wall of Newton’s Hollywood 3 cinema as movie-goers enter the theatre Friday afternoon (July 12). (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

A controversial movie based on a true story of a Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Unplanned, will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre through a sponsorship by an elder of the Keremeos Community Church.

Ferdi Louw said he felt moved to contact Landmark about a possible screening in Penticton after receiving many calls and emails about the film.

“So many people were wondering if the movie was coming to Penticton, and it has caused so much discussion across the country. I wanted to see it in Kelowna but when Landmark cancelled their shows in Kelowna, I started to phone around. It seemed all the private shows were sold out. I’m not an anti-abortion activist, I just want to educate myself better. People deserve an opportunity to see what all the fuss is about so that they can make informed choices.” said Louw.

READ MORE: Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

The movie has sold out multiple bookings in Kelowna, and has done well across the country since its limited release on July 12. It has also raised the ire of abortion advocates across the country, with at least two private theatres, one in Salmon Arm, cancelling screenings after receiving death threats.

READ MORE: Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Unplanned stars Ashley Bratcher as a Planned Parenthood clinic director who becomes an anti-abortion speaker after “the day she saw something that changed everything.” The film is based on a book of the same name by anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson.

Tickets for this special one-time screening of Unplanned, on July 27 at 9:50 a.m. in Penticton, are on sale at tiny.cc/unplan.

READ MORE: Controversial film sells out in nine minutes in Okanagan theatre

In other communities both sides of this issue have been ignited by this film, with abortion-rights activists expressing concern about the movies being shown publicly and anti-abortion activists being concerned about censorship.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support
Next story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Just Posted

Coldstream quick to clean vandalized rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend

Kingfisher reels in kids for North Okanagan fishing event

Enderby centre hosts free, family fun event

Enderby begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead

Cherryville residents warned of road closure

Sugar Lake Road bridge closures planned

CDART trains North Okanagan volunteers

Regional group looking to form to help animals in cases of emergencies and disasters

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

Police take down possibly armed suspects in downtown Kelowna

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 3

A 50-year-old Vancouver area man was killed in a motorcycle crash July… Continue reading

What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Naked Pub-Style Wings or Dressed Wings?

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

House arrest for ‘vicious’ back-alley attack on South Okanagan man

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was at the Mule Nightclub prior to the assault

Most Read