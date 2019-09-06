Kids cheer on the Cops For Kids riders at the kick-off event in Kelowna Sept. 6. The cyclists will bike 1000 kms over 10 days to fundraise for Okanagan kids needing medical aid. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Cops for Kids returns for annual 1000 km ride through Okanagan, B.C.

The cyclists kicked off their 10 day ride Friday morning in Kelowna

There will be no “bonking” for the cyclists at this years annual Cops for Kids charity ride.

The fundraiser, which includes RCMP officers from across the province, will ride 1000 kilometres over 10 days to raise money and attention for families and children needing medical care throughout the Okanagan and other parts of South Eastern B.C.

The ride started in Kelowna Friday morning and will span across the next 10 days as they make stops in West Kelowna, Osoyoos, Cranbrook, the Three Valley Gap, Kamloops, Vernon and then returning to Kelowna on Sept. 15.

The cyclists needed to raise at least $2,500 for this year’s ride.

“These (riders) have been training and fundraising all summer for this year’s ride,” said event coordinator Courtney King.

“We’re very fortunate. We have some great partners and all the money is all kept within the area and redistributed to families in the Okanagan and South Eastern B.C.”

READ MORE: Lake Country family fundraises for Cops for Kids after receiving help for premature baby

READ MORE: 6 Okanagan volunteers receive national medals for community work

Last year, the Cops for Kids ride raised over $440,000 for B.C. families.

King said that they hope to beat that total this year.

