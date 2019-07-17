(Black Press Media files)

Coroner reports decrease in suicide rates across B.C.

Numbers dropped below 600 deaths per year for the first time since 2013

The number of suicides in B.C. went down in 2017, according to data released Wednesday by the provincial coroner.

The B.C. Coroner report found there were 572 suicides in 2017, down from 603 in 2016. This was the first year suicide deaths have dropped below 600 since 2013.

The report, which looked at suicide deaths between 2007 and 2017, found the majority of deaths were by committed by men and those between the ages of 40 and 59 years old.

The coroner found that men accounted for 75 per cent of deaths in 2017.

The Fraser Health and Interior Health regions saw the highest number of suicide deaths in 2017, adding up to 50 per cent of all self-inflicted deaths in B.C.

Northern Health had the highest rate of suicide deaths.

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health issues, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Just Posted

Vernon skier receives Cross Country Canada award

Gerry Brenemen received Volunteer of the Year Award for contributions to Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Our History In Pictures

Today, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, we travel back to 1958

Caetani House show explores war trauma through textile art

FCCS artist in residence Mirjana Borovickic will open her “Resident Child” show on July 29

Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

A personal connection to the crisis: Recovering addicts share their story

Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

Rock the Lake music festival in Okanagan nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Photographer spotted Ocular near Comox again and noticed the whale has been healing

Hergott: Medical cannabis and ICBC

ICBC might start reimbursing the expense of cannabis just like they do for prescription medications

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Summerland graduates receive awards and bursaries

Presentations were made during Summerland Secondary School’s graduation

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Most Read