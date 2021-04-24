An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)

Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

BC RCMP Traffic Services was kept busy on Saturday, April 17 conducting speed enforcement on Highway 5, approximately 35 kilometres of Merritt.

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr.

“The officer activated his emergency equipment and brought the speeding car to a stop, aborting the driver’s `flight plan’,” reads a statement from the BC RCMP Traffic Services Media Relations Officer Mike Halskov.

“The driver was issued an Appearance Notice for excessive speed, meaning that the driver must appear in Court, where, upon conviction, penalties may be significantly higher than the maximum fine allowed by serving a ticket. In addition, the vehicle was impounded and the officer is considering other options, including submitting a High Risk Driver report to RoadSafetyBC requesting a lengthy driving prohibition.”

According to provincial statistics, 115 people on average die every year in BC in crashes involving high-risk driving, such as excessive speed.

“Injuries and death that result from high-risk driving behaviours can be prevented, and it all starts with the person behind the wheel,” said Halskov.

“Driving is a privilege and BC is a leader when it comes to holding drivers accountable for their actions. Police remind motorists to obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, drive sober and distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

speed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s proposed sports betting law could generate taxes, protect consumers: experts
Next story
With OK from experts, some U.S. states resume use of J&J vaccine

Just Posted

The Okanagan Forest Task Force hauled an abandoned derelict car out of the Noble Canyon area Friday, April 23, 2021. (OFTF photo)
Okanagan Forest Task Force hauls car-cass out of Noble Canyon

The OFTF pulled a derelict vehicle out of the Lavington area Friday

A helicopter lands in the middle of Vernon’s Polson Park as part of an education initiative on Sept. 27, 2019. (Contributed)
Heads up, Vernon: Search and rescue crews will soon be training in the area

VSAR has cleared its essential training activities following public health orders, having seen more people enjoying the outdoors this past year

The Vernon Vipers blanked the West Kelowna Warriors 2-0 in Pod Season action Friday, April 23, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vipers blank West Kelowna to take lead in Vernon BCHL pod

James Porter Jr. made 22 stops for the shutout Friday night

Riverside RV Park and Campground has provided the city with picnic tables to set up an outdoor dining area in Cenotaph Park. B.C.’s COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining is in effect until May 25, 2021. (Facebook)
Enderby RV park provides picnic tables for outdoor dining

Cenotaph Park has now been set up to assist local eateries under B.C.’s indoor dining restrictions

A joyful end to one of the Alternate Community’s evening healing circles, circa 1977, with Richard Vignola, Dianne Wells and Sue Vignola in the centre. (Dianne Wells photo)
Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

Columnist Jim Cooperman says living off the land has come around full circle, almost

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)
51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Most Read