COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue spent the night looking for an overdue hunter near James Lake.

This is the second overnight search in three days that has been handled by the team.

On Tuesday night, COSAR teams assisted Penticton and Vernon crews in searching for a woman who went missing near McCulloch Lake.

The 51-year-old woman, who had been camping nearby over the weekend, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

COSAR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

