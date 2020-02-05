The District of Sicamous wants an update on a UBCM resolution aimed at opening car insurance in B.C. up to private competition. (File photo)

Cost of auto insurance fuels Sicamous council’s push for competitive, open market

Rising ICBC rates a concern, particularly for young drivers

The District of Sicamous is keen to curtail rising ICBC rates by opening the market to private insurers.

At the 2019 UBCM convention, resolution was made requesting that UBCM work with the provincial government to open the basic auto insurance sector to the private sector. This was prompted by a 6.3 per cent insurance rate hike that went into effect on April 1, 2019, along with research from 2017 showing how even before the 2019 rate increase, British Columbians were paying an average of $1,680 a year for car insurance – more than $200 per year more than the next priciest province, Ontario.

Read More: Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Read More: Hedge fire at Salmon Arm town homes deemed suspicious

“My question to council was what’s our next step?” responds Sicamous councillor Colleen Anderson.

Anderson said it is important to stay on top of the issues and being able to affording car insurance has become a challenge for some. Anderson said it is particularly difficult for youth who often rely on a vehicle to get to work.

“I suspect that our rates will continue to go up so they (ICBC) can pay down their debt or figure out why they’re so far in debt,” Anderson said.

Read More: Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Read More: Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

She said options need to be investigated, one of which is allowing private competition into the province’s insurance market.

Anderson said a request for an update on progress with the 2019 resolution will be going to UBCM.

“I think the conversation needs to be front and centre. We can’t let it be put on the back burner again; it needs to be addressed, it needs to be fixed.”

As the district’s elected officials seek more information on the future of car insurance in B.C., the district itself is spending more money on insuring their fleet of vehicles, having spent $29,352 in 2018 and $30,257 in 2019. $32,766 is budgeted for insurance in 2020.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says
Next story
Fentanyl found in meth prompts overdose alert in Penticton

Just Posted

Armstrong Co-op backs community growth

Local grocer participating in Co-op Community Spaces grant program

Vernon soccer player follows brother’s footsteps to SFU

TOFC’s Liam Glennon signs with Simon Fraser University, joining older-brother Connor

North Okanagan youth strum up exceptional sounds

REVIEW: Showcase of excellence leaves reviewer inspired

Vernon sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

Vernon athletes well-prepared for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Five athletes from the city heading to Thunder Bay from Feb. 25-29

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

O’Toole in Penticton seeking support for Conservative leadership

Erin O’Toole was at the Time Winery in Penticton in his bid for the Conservative Party leadership

Shuswap homebuilders capture gold for customer service

Copper Island Fine Homes receive top awards for best home, unique design

Cost of auto insurance fuels Sicamous council’s push for competitive, open market

Rising ICBC rates a concern, particularly for young drivers

Accused in suspected Salmon Arm-area home invasion to be kept apart in prison

Judge orders suspects to have no contact with each other or with complainants

Weather woes force Sprott Shaw to cancel classes in Penticton

College cancels classes due to heavy snowfall.

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Ice causes crash at Inks Lake on Coquihalla

Traffic is slow going on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Most Read