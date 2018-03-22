Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

  • Mar. 22, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

It was an exciting, albeit anti-climatic morning for Mike Keetch and his fellow residents of the Ashely Court seniors condominium in downtown Kamloops.

Keetch was alerted by his neighbour to the commotion outside — a cougar hanging around just outside their homes in the 300-block of Nicola Street at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It was a young one. It was very calm,” Keetch told KTW. “There was police all over the place with rifles and everything and then conservation officers came.”

The docile feline could be seen perched on a railing, drawing the attention of a few onlookers.

RELATED: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

Police had the street blocked off and a perimeter set up, monitoring the cougar as they waited for the conservation officers to arrive, Keetch said.

“It just kind of sat there. At one point, it was cleaning its paws and it was like a house cat — kind of an oversized house cat,” Keetch said with a laugh.

When the cougar didn’t leave on its own, conservation officers decided to tranquillize it and asked Keetch if they could use his bedroom window as it was the best vantage point to take the shot.

“They came up, we took the screen out of the window, they darted it and packed him up and took him away,” Keetch said. “He went down in a couple of minutes. It didn’t take long.”

The shot was so close, the conservation officers’ range finder didn’t even work, Keetch said.

“The range finder doesn’t go down that low, so their shot was 15, 20 feet, that’s it,” he said.

RELATED: B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

The animal was hauled off by about 10 a.m. and Keetch described the incident as “quite exciting,” noting many people were taking pictures of the animal.

“We don’t know where it came from,” Keetch said. “He looked quite small. I’ve seen cougars before. I grew up on Vancouver Island and their full-grown cougars are way bigger than that one.”

Keetch estimated the cougar to be about 60 pounds and, without taking his tail into consideration, about four feet long.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list
Next story
RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

Just Posted

Woman in sudden death investigation mom of three

Woman found under suspicious circumstances, and later died, grew up in Fraser Valley

Good Food Box program readies for return

Working with umbrella agency last piece to resurrect program terminated in early March

Dialysis chairs fundraising target close

Vernon woman, 93, hoping to raise $60,000 for 10 new chairs; has raised enough money for eight

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

DVA names new board

Six new members elected to Downton Vernon Association board

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917

Funds will go towards various economic development initiatives

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

He wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank.”

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

Canadian Ski Racing awards for Serwa, Okanagan Ski Club

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa is named Ski Cross Female Athlete of Year

Most Read