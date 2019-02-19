Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

A cougar has been spotted hanging around a Vernon elementary school.

The large cat reportedly has food stashed and is “living” just two properties from BX Elementary.

“It’s at the back of a small orchard on Silver Star Road, across from the fire hall,” said nearby resident Sara Lee, whose children go to BX.

“Cougar are nocturnal and this one is well fed so it’s probably not an issue for the children…just a warning maybe for kids walking to and from school.”

The Conservation Office has been alerted to the sightings.

“We’re just kind of monitoring that right now,” said Conservation Officer Tanner Beck, noting that the deer come down from the mountains for food and the cougars follow, which is why this cat is hanging around.

There have also been reports of cougars attacking animals in Lumby and Coldstream.

See: Several cougar and coyote sightings around Vernon

To report wildlife visit warp.wildsafe.com/warp.

'Bullet missed me by an inch': Man recounts friend's killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Canadian singing legend returns to Vernon

Murray McLauchlan to play Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, June 17

Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Detour in place as crews continue to clear rock slide and stabilize area

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

A Mother's Wish: Ryan Shtuka's mother wants her son to be 'forever known'

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Three cougar sightings in Central Okanagan

Two cougars have been reported in Lake Country

Vehicle located in 2018 Shuswap abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

We like it! Readers support the shift in Family Day dates

Readers support the date switch, while Ski Resorts may not

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

Friendship accord may help with rail trail funding and other initiatives

Agreement between Splatsin, Sicamous and Enderby to be signed Feb. 25

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

