Area B is located on crown land, with the majority in agricultural holdings (Photo: RDKB fire rescue).

Area B is located on crown land, with the majority in agricultural holdings (Photo: RDKB fire rescue).

Council to decide on declining fire protection to Area B in regional district

Despite the RDNO wanting protection for the area, staff is recommending that it is too expensive

A memorandum is recommending that Vernon City Council decline a request from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) to offer fire service to Electoral Area B.

Area B is a stretch of approximately 60 houses, and under 3,000 acres of Crown Land and First Nations Land surrounding Okanagan Lake.

Back on March 13, council received a letter from Bob Fleming, the director of Electoral Area B, requesting fire protection to the area, on behalf of the RDNO.

Geographic Information System (GIS) technology was used to map out response times to the Area, from the three North Okanagan fire districts. Station 3, in Predator Ridge, was shown by GIS to have the quickest response time, within 10 minutes. However, Station 3 does not have full-time staffing, which poses an issue Vernon Fire Rescue not providing timely service.

“The potential revenue collected from an agreement for providing fire protection in Area B would not be adequate to resource full-time staffing for Station 3,” the memorandum states.

To read the full report, click here.

Council will take place on Tuesday, April 11.

READ MORE: North Okanagan groups to clean Kal Beach shoreline

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Hanging in’: David Suzuki shares insights as he retires from ‘The Nature of Things’
Next story
Legacy of sacrifice and success at core of Vancouver’s Chinatown Storytelling Centre

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Anson McMaster (28) and West Kelowna’s Isaiah Norlin (16) engage in hockey playoffs’ tradition of series-ending handshakes, following Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers won the best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

Area B is located on crown land, with the majority in agricultural holdings (Photo: RDKB fire rescue).
Council to decide on declining fire protection to Area B in regional district

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won their first ever NCAA Frozen Four Championship, defeating the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in OT on Saturday night (Quinnipiac photo).
Former West Kelowna, Penticton BCHL players victorious in NCAA Championship

Vernon’s Climate Action Plan suggests all new single family homes be equipped with solar panels, by 2050 (PQB News file photo).
Solar _- being proposed at Vernon council