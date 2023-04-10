Council to decide on declining fire protection to Area B in regional district

Despite the RDNO wanting protection for the area, staff is recommending that it is too expensive

Area B is located on crown land, with the majority in agricultural holdings (Photo: RDKB fire rescue).

A memorandum is recommending that Vernon City Council decline a request from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) to offer fire service to Electoral Area B.

Area B is a stretch of approximately 60 houses, and under 3,000 acres of Crown Land and First Nations Land surrounding Okanagan Lake.

Back on March 13, council received a letter from Bob Fleming, the director of Electoral Area B, requesting fire protection to the area, on behalf of the RDNO.

Geographic Information System (GIS) technology was used to map out response times to the Area, from the three North Okanagan fire districts. Station 3, in Predator Ridge, was shown by GIS to have the quickest response time, within 10 minutes. However, Station 3 does not have full-time staffing, which poses an issue Vernon Fire Rescue not providing timely service.

“The potential revenue collected from an agreement for providing fire protection in Area B would not be adequate to resource full-time staffing for Station 3,” the memorandum states.

Council will take place on Tuesday, April 11.

