Lake Country RCMP apprehended a couple on a stolen motorcycle June 11. (RCMP photo)

Couple apprehended on stolen motorcycle in Lake Country

Man, 36, and woman, 23, charged

A man and woman are facing numerous charges after Lake Country RCMP arrested the pair on a stolen motorcycle early last week.

RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious pickup truck parked on Beaver Lake Road east of Lake Country on Thursday, June 11 just after 8:30 a.m. RCMP Air Services was in the area and advised that two suspects had just left the truck on a motorcycle. Front line RCMP officers intercepted the motorcycle and apprehended a man and a woman.

“It was determined that both the truck and motorcycle had been stolen,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations, said.

The motorcycle operator, a 36-year-old man and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman were held in custody and brought before the courts.

Justin Graham has now been charged with possession of stolen property, breach of release orders, possession of break and enter tools and driving while prohibited.

Chantell Hurford has also been charged with possession of stolen property and breach of release orders.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Couple apprehended on stolen motorcycle in Lake Country

