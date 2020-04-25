An Armstrong resident making masks during COVID-19 put out a call to those who can donate spare elastics Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Fiona Montgomery photo)

COVID-19: Armstrong mask-maker puts out call for spare elastics

Fiona Montgomery is making free masks for whoever needs them amid COVID-19

An Armstrong resident is making free masks for anyone who needs them during the COVID-19 pandemic, but says her supply of elastics has been stretched thin.

In a post to the Armstrong Community Information Group on Facebook, Fiona Montgomery put out a call to anyone who would be willing to donate elastics to continue her mask production.

“I’ve been sewing all my life so why not in these times,” she said. “I have oodles of fabric but just can’t get elastic.”

Montgomery said she uses other materials in a pinch, but elastics make the task quicker and easier.

Montgomery is making a batch of masks for Rider Ventures, a Vernon wildfire and flood company that, as a contractor, is not eligible for supplies through the B.C. government.

Montgomery asked that people send her a private message on Facebook if they are willing and able to donate.

Coronavirus

