A trial courtroom at the Provincial Court of B.C., in Vancouver in this undated photo. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

The Provincial Court of B.C. is reducing its operations in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19.

Bail hearings will be held by video conference instead of in-person appearances unless a judge or justice orders otherwise.

Family case conferences, child protection case conferences or small claims settlement or trial conferences scheduled between March 16 and May 4 will not proceed. Parties will receive notification by May 4 regarding their next appearance.

Parties in criminal matters are encouraged to apply to use video conference for in custody sentencing and trials.

Traffic, ticket or bylaw matters scheduled from March 18 to May 4 will be moved to a later date. A notice of a new court date will be sent to the disputant by mail to the address on file with the court.

The court anticipates the only matters proceeding will be in-custody criminal trials and sentencings; other criminal matters that a judge, on application, determines are urgent; urgent family matters such as restraining orders and child protection matters as determined by a judge; search warrants and production order applications; and urgent small claims matters such as outstanding warrants.

