Original Joe’s, at the Shops at Polson plaza, is temporarily closed. (Google Maps image)

COVID-19 closes another Vernon restaurant

Original Joe’s is reportedly closed due to a case of the coronavirus

Two Vernon restaurants are now closed due to potential COVID-19 exposures.

Original Joe’s is the latest establishment to close after Kelly O Bryan’s shut its doors last weekend.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close due to a limited number of our staff testing positive for COVID-19,” owner/operator Michael Molen said. “The safety of our staff and guests has and will always be our main concern.”

A reopening plan is in the works for Aug. 7

A potential exposure also closed the Turtle Bay Pub in Lake Country on July 20, but the establishment plans to re-open Friday, July 30.

READ MORE: Popular Lake Country pub closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Kelly O Bryan’s on 32nd Street announced the closure on both its website and restaurant answering machine as early as July 24.

“Due to COVID-19, we are closed until further notice to keep our staff and customers safe,” says the message, which is also posted to the restaurant’s main entrance. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

There is no mention as to what date the restaurant closed or when it anticipates reopening, but the owners says to watch their social media pages.

READ MORE: COVID case temporarily closes Vernon restaurant

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases remain the highest in the Interior Health region, compared to the rest of B.C. There were 95 cases reported in IH Tuesday, July 27, compared to 32 in the Fraser Health region.

READ MORE: Interior Health leads recent provincial COVID-19 case counts

