COVID-19 exposure at Enderby high school

A.L. Fortune Secondary potential exposure listed by Interior Health

Some Enderby high school students may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Interior Health reports a potential exposure at A.L. Fortune Secondary from Oct. 7 and 8.

It is one of four current exposures in the North Okanagan Shuswap school district: South Canoe, Salmon Arm Secondary (Jackson campus) and Sorrento Elementary. An exposure is also listed for King’s Christian school.

There are also five exposures in the neighbouring Vernon area: Ellison elementary, Charles Bloom and Seaton secondary schools, St. James and Vernon Christian School are listed.

COVID-19 exposure at Enderby high school

