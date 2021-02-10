This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]

COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Interior Health announced a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Kamloops group home.

Six staff members have tested positive at the Parkcrest facility, which is home to two separate group homes – Highridge Home and Singh House. The two group homes provide 24-hour support.

Visitations to the site have been put on hold, while those potentially exposed to the virus have been notified and are now self-isolating.

The outbreak is the fourth to be declared in Kamloops. Others include the Westsyde Carea Residence group home, with 26 cases (14 residents and 12 staff), 22 of which are active; Royal Inland Hospital with 104 cases (36 patients and 68 staff), with 42 active; and the Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care centre with just two active cases, down from 25 (17 residents and eight staff).

More information can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca.


