COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

This brings the region to 6,396 cases since testing began. The death toll remains at 75.

A total of 1,014 cases are active; 50 people are hospitalized, 21 of whom are in intensive care.

IH declared an outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence over. The outbreak infected 46 people — 41 residents and five staff — and caused four deaths.

The health authority identified seven more cases tied to the Fernie community cluster. That makes for a total of 98 cases in the area since Jan. 1 and 24 cases remain active.

The community cluster at Big White also grew by five cases, bringing the total case-count to 231 since Dec. 15. Sixteen cases remain active. Of the 231 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 145 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

In Williams Lake, another 37 cases of the virus were tied to that community cluster. Since Jan. 1, a total of 375 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 96 cases are currently active and on isolation.

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 18 cases: 11 residents and seven staff. All 18 cases are currently active.

Royal Inland Hospital has 86 cases: 30 patients and 56 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 59 active cases.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There is one active case.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 38 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 16 active cases.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are nine active cases.

