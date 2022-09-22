COVID-19 outbreak at another Vernon facility

Vernon’s Gateby Care Facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Declared on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the long-term care centre outbreak is on the third floor.
There is also an outbreak, declared Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor, for the entire facility.
The latest outbreaks follow a death at Polson Specialized Care Unit, which saw 12 cases during an outbreak declared Sept. 9. The outbreak at that facility, and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital have been declared over.
