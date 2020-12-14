COVID-19 recovery fund paves way for better roads, paths in Vernon: MLA

Provincial funding coming to the Vernon community for road improvements is welcomed, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said Monday.

“These are forward-looking projects that will make travel around Vernon safer and more cycle-friendly for years to come,” Sandhu said in a statement released Dec. 14. “I’m proud that our BC NDP government’s approach to economic recovery focuses on making investments like this that benefit people directly.”

The province’s Economic Recovery Plan funding will see roads strengthened, ditching and shoulders widened along Cosens Bay Road, and shoulder re-paving along Old Kamloops Road to improve safety for cyclists.

These projects are part of a $28-million investment to upgrade provincial side, secondary and forest service roads and a $16.7-million investment supporting Move. Commute. Connect — British Columbia’s active transportation strategy — a plan to make walking, cycling and other forms of active transportation as safe and convenient as possible.

The Economic Recovery Plan was introduced by the NDP to help people, businesses and communities recover and come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more prepared. Investments in infrastructure will create local jobs, support small businesses and build a path to low-carbon economy that creates opportunities, a statement reads.

