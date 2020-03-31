COVID-19: Vernon council to consider suspending metered parking

Suspension of metered parking is on the agenda for the City of Vernon’s special meeting of council scheduled March 31, 2020. (Vernon Morning Star - file)

Taped to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital parking pay station hangs a sign saying waived until further notice, but the City of Vernon maintains its stance on insisting motorists pay for parking downtown despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But the topic is to be re-evaluated in a special meeting of council today at 1:30 p.m.

Several municipalities halted paid parking in the downtown cores to ensure businesses that are attempting to keep the doors open can attract shoppers to visit for curbside pickup or takeout purposes.

Kelowna, for instance, put a stop to its downtown on-street paid parking March 24 after noticing a 30 to 40 per cent dip in street parking usage. The free parking will be in place until the end of May, however motorists must respect the parking restrictions and time allotments as those remain in effect.

Meanwhile, hospitals across the province have lifted paid parking requirements effective April 1.

In the City of Vernon’s last regular meeting of council March 23, councillors Kari Gares and Brian Quiring were in favour of lifting the fees as the downtown core is struggling already and payments is another barrier for potential shoppers.

However, Mayor Victor Cumming said he was hesitant and worried the spots may be taken advantage by staff of businesses that remain open during the pandemic.

“We’re going to have to be very careful with what we do with revenue and expenses,” the mayor said. “We’re all aware that revenue is going to tumble in a number of these areas and what the city is designed to do is provide services.”

Coun. Gares insisted this gesture would be recognized by those affected by job loss or financial distress due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

Councillors Dalvir Nahal, Scott Anderson and Kelly Fehr weren’t present at the March 24 meeting.

A special regular open meeting of council has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m. and the suspension of metered parking is on the agenda.

More information to come.

