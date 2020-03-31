Suspension of metered parking is on the agenda for the City of Vernon’s special meeting of council scheduled March 31, 2020. (Vernon Morning Star - file)

COVID-19: Vernon council to consider suspending metered parking

Special meeting of council to re-examine paid parking amid pandemic

Taped to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital parking pay station hangs a sign saying waived until further notice, but the City of Vernon maintains its stance on insisting motorists pay for parking downtown despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But the topic is to be re-evaluated in a special meeting of council today at 1:30 p.m.

Several municipalities halted paid parking in the downtown cores to ensure businesses that are attempting to keep the doors open can attract shoppers to visit for curbside pickup or takeout purposes.

Kelowna, for instance, put a stop to its downtown on-street paid parking March 24 after noticing a 30 to 40 per cent dip in street parking usage. The free parking will be in place until the end of May, however motorists must respect the parking restrictions and time allotments as those remain in effect.

Meanwhile, hospitals across the province have lifted paid parking requirements effective April 1.

In the City of Vernon’s last regular meeting of council March 23, councillors Kari Gares and Brian Quiring were in favour of lifting the fees as the downtown core is struggling already and payments is another barrier for potential shoppers.

However, Mayor Victor Cumming said he was hesitant and worried the spots may be taken advantage by staff of businesses that remain open during the pandemic.

“We’re going to have to be very careful with what we do with revenue and expenses,” the mayor said. “We’re all aware that revenue is going to tumble in a number of these areas and what the city is designed to do is provide services.”

Coun. Gares insisted this gesture would be recognized by those affected by job loss or financial distress due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

Councillors Dalvir Nahal, Scott Anderson and Kelly Fehr weren’t present at the March 24 meeting.

A special regular open meeting of council has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m. and the suspension of metered parking is on the agenda.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Just Posted

Vernon centre keeping self-isolating seniors fed through COVID-19

Schubert Centre says donations will be needed to continue its expanded Meals on Wheels program

Backline pair named Vernon Vipers’ unsung heroes

Goalie, defenceman honoured as BCHL team continues handing out year-end awards

COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Pretium Restaurant Group stays positive as coronavirus pandemic affects businesses big and small

COVID-19: Vernon council to consider suspending metered parking

Special meeting of council to re-examine paid parking amid pandemic

Armstrong safe from space invasion

String of lights in night sky likely Musk’s Starlink satellite

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

BREAKING: Outbreak of COVID-19 among temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna business

Workers at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. will remain in quarantine on the property

Summerland Earth Week events affected by COVID-19

Individual focus rather than group activities during pandemic

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Most Read