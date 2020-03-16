COVID-19: Vernon non-profit closes doors to protect staff, community

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society said it will close its doors effective Monday, March 16, 2020, amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is to be re-examined April 1, 2020. (Google Map)

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre (NOFCS) will be closing its office to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Effective Monday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m., the centre’s board of directors advised the executive director to close the doors to the public office at 2904 29th Avenue and staff are to work from home until further notice.

The centre’s staff will still be available via email, texting or telephone, NOFCS said in a statement.

“We are taking safety precautions to support our employees, clientele and public,” the statement read, noting there is no reported COVID-19 infections among staff.

The situation is to be re-evaluated on April 1.

