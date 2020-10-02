Nearly 90 per cent of SD67 students are back in the classroom. Interior Health says schools are safe but likely there will be an exposure at some point. (Black Press file) Nearly 90 per cent of SD67 students are back in the classroom. IH’s top doc says schools are safe but likely there will be an exposure at some point. (Black Press file photo) Nearly 90 per cent of SD67 students are back in the classroom. IH’s top doc says schools are safe but likely there will be an exposure at some point.

COVID exposure likely scenario in SD67, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

Almost 90 per cent of SD67 students are back at school, confirmed School District 67 superintendent Todd Manuel.

Of those students, 268 are currently in a flexible transition back to school plan.

“We heard very clearly that parents wanted a transition back plan,” said Manuel at the Sept. 27 school board meeting. The flexible re-entry plan has students coming to school in October and December dates.

There are 73 online K-9 students.

“That’s double what we would see in a regular school year,” he said.

“Schools are looking different and children have done an exceptional job with it,” he said.

The district has added 21 high touch cleaners and purchased plenty of PPE for both students and staff, he said.

The district has added counselling hours at each school.

“We are mindful of students’ well being but we have to think of our staff’s well being too (during the pandemic).”

READ MORE: Teachers, parents stressed about changing health guidelines for school

Interior Health’s Dr. Sue Pollock, school health officer for South Okanagan, addressed the school restart at the board of education meeting on Sept. 27.

“We are very happy to see kids back in school. It’s very good for their social and emotional development and good for physical and mental health,” said Pollack.

“Schools will continue to be a safe place for teachers, students and staff even during this pandemic,” she said.

Even though there currently aren’t any known cases or exposures in SD67 schools, it will happen at some point, said Pollock.

“We expect to have COVID cases in schools and in fact we’ve had several COVID exposures in schools in the Interior Health region.”

READ MORE: More COVID exposures at Vernon schools

“We have lots of plans in place for exposure, clusters and how they impact schools. Schools are controlled settings. Children are at lower risk of getting and spreading COVID.

“If there is an exposure at a school, the superintendent is notified first and it will be publicly posted on the Interior Health pages.”

With enrolment declines for the past two years, full time student numbers won’t released until the October school board meeting, said Manuel.

Projected enrolment for September 2020 is 5,523. The district is expecting to lose over 200 students from last year.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties
Next story
Federal government blocking provinces from purchasing new COVID tests, Manitoba says

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

Lumby food drive forges ahead in critical year for food banks

Lumby-Lavington residents can leave donations at the end of their driveway Oct. 7

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Vernon entrepreneur gives second-hand tees a new purpose

Edie Jorgenson’s creative business turns unused T-shirts into eco-friendly shoulder bags

From Vernon to Sweden: newspaper sent as surprise gift for local woman

Boyfriend Per Liljered wanted to surprise his Canadian girlfriend with headlines from home

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

COVID exposure likely scenario at South Okanagan schools, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

Okanagan piano silenced by vandals

The piano has been thrown away but the bench salvaged and at Long Gallery

Salmon Arm Silverbacks lose first two exhibition games

The ‘Backs are one of four teams in the running for the pre-season Okanagan Cup

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

COVID exposure likely scenario in SD67, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

Most Read