The cause of the accident is unknown at this time

Traffic is moving slow on Alexis Park Drive Thursday afternoon after a motor-vehicle accident occured.

One vehicle had its front-side driver side severely damaged.

Motorists are being re-routed around the scene.

Crews are on scene clearing the debris. It is expected to be cleared soon.

