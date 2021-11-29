Hwy 3 at Frontage Rd on the west side of Princeton, looking south.

UPDATE: Highway 3 east of Princeton opens following crash

There is no available time of reopening and no detour

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Highway 3, 7 km east of Princeton has reopened following a collision.

Currently there are no details of the crash.

The road remains closed between Princeton and Hope.

_______

Another collision has closed Highway 3 near Princeton.

This incident occurred about 7 km east of Princeton just before 9 a.m. Monday.

On Friday, the highway was closed for hours due to a fiery truck crash. The road had just been re-opened for essential travel only, and only hours later it shut down due to multiple vehicle incidents.

Three people died in the crash after two tractor-trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

Currently, DriveBC has not estimated a time for Highway 3 to re-open and no detour available.

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

car crashPrinceton

Vernon stabbing believed targeted act: RCMP
B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

