UPDATE: Fatal crash on Highway 97, near UBC Okanagan

Crashes have also been reported in West Kelowna

A local teen has died following a Friday morning car crash.

Kelowna RCMP responded just before 6:30 a.m. the to a report of a crash on Highway 97 North near the University of British Columbia overpass.

When police arrived, they found a single vehicle had collided with a semi trailer commercial vehicle. Tragically, this collision claimed the life of an 18-year-old Kelowna resident and the police are currently with the next of kin.

“Investigators are on scene including a collision analyst and are working to determine what events led up to the crash,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, in a press release. “Highway 97 North between Edwards Road and the University overpass has been closed in both directions and will remain closed until at least 1 p.m. this afternoon.”

Southbound traffic will continue to be diverted through Quail Ridge Boulevard and northbound traffic will be diverted through Hereron Road. No further information can be provided at this time.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

A crash near UBCO on Highway 97 looks serious and more crews have been dispatched to investigate a positive fatal.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

Those commuting from Lake Country this morning to Kelowna may want to consider an alternative route.

A crash near UBCO on Highway 97 is causing traffic delays in the southbound lane. DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed north of the Edwards Road intersection.

Traffic is being rerouted around the accident.

In West Kelowna, an accident has also been reported on Highway 97 which is causing traffic delays for commuters travelling to Kelowna.

Witnesses are reporting icy road conditions in West Kelowna, near the Glenrosa turnoff from Highway 97.

RCMP say a serious collision has shut down Highway 97 in both directions between Edwards Road and the University overpass.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Quail Ridge Boulevard. Northbound traffic will be diverted through Hereron Road.

