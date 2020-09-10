Crash closes North Okanagan highway

Motorists are advised of a highway closure in the North Okanagan.
A crash at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, closed Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong.
The incident, involving two trucks, is in Spallumcheen near the Tolko mill.
DriveBC reports the closure is 24 kilometres south of Enderby, between Greenhow Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
A reporter is on scene and updates as to when the highway will reopen will be posted here.
