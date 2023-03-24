Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)

Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country

A vehicle crash is the reason for the outage

More than 1,700 customers are without power in Lake Country.

According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a vehicle crash at the east end of Pelmewash Parkway around 11:30 a.m. Friday (Mar. 24).

The outage area stretches from Beaver Lake Road in Winfield north to Crystal Waters Road, and from Pelemewash east to Oyama Lake Road in Oyama.

Hydro crews are on site and the power is expected to be back on by 4 p.m.

