Crash Test Dummies get poor social media reviews following Okanagan show

The Crash Test Dummies got mixed reviews after their performance at Peach Festival on Wednesday. Some were very negative and others were more positive.

The Canadian alternative rock-folk band Crash Test Dummies got some negative reviews from disappointed show goers on social media after their Peach Festival headlining act Wednesday night at Okanagan Lake Park .

A comment asking how the performance on Wednesday night went in the Penticton Facebook group on Aug. 8 received 72 comments —they were all negative.

Among the complaints was the sound quality.

Chris MacNevin said it was the worse show he’d ever seen.

“If I had paid for that, I would have demanded my money back,” he wrote.

Penny Brown-Alvord said she was a huge fan, but left early, “so disappointed.”

“They were subpar at best. Lead singer was off key. Left after the third song. Was very disappointed. Good thing it was free, wouldn’t have paid for that. Guess he figured it wasn’t that important, would never waste my time seeing them again,” wrote Deborah Smith.

But not all social media comments were negative. In a separate post, Facebook member Sandy W Kamps‎ said she enjoyed the “epic flashback” performance from the Winnipeg-based band, even though the “main speakers cut out part of the way through.”

“They played on anyways. It was pretty cool though, it had a good unplugged/ campfire sing along feel to it as everyone joined in!”

Responses to her comment were not so nice.

“I heard it from my place, absolutely horrible, and I’m a huge fan. So disappointing,” posted Shawna Severinski.

“Instrumentally, they were pretty tight and Ellen killed it on her songs. Glad I got to see them live,” said Jesse Martin who also remarked, the sound technicians, “had no idea what they were doing.”

The band reunited in 2018 for a tour marking the 25th anniversary of the release of its wildly popular second album, God Shuffled His Feet. The stop at the Peach Festival was part of the tour.

According to Peachfest president Don Kendall there were “serious production issues” which hampered the band’s performance.

“Crash Test Dummies worked extremely hard to complete their concert under very difficult conditions,” said Kendall. “The production company solved the problems overnight. A capacity crowd enjoyed a fantastic Emerson Drive Concert, with great sound, on Thursday night.”

