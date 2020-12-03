Danielle Moore, shown in this undated handout image provided by her father Chris Moore, one of 18 Canadians who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 fell from the skies shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Moore *MANDATORY CREDIT *

Danielle Moore, shown in this undated handout image provided by her father Chris Moore, one of 18 Canadians who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 fell from the skies shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Moore *MANDATORY CREDIT *

Crash victims’ families told approval of 737 Max by Transport Canada looks ‘imminent’

The Max has been grounded in Canada since March 2019

The father of a young woman who died in the Boeing 737 Max crash last year says federal officials told victims’ families approval of the beleaguered aircraft is “imminent.”

Chris Moore, who lost his 24-year-old daughter Danielle in the tragedy, says Transport Canada’s head of civil aviation informed family members in a virtual meeting Wednesday the department is on the cusp of validating changes to the plane, which has already been cleared for takeoff in the United States.

The Max has been grounded in Canada since March 2019, after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

Moore says he is concerned that the review processes that led regulators to green-light a defective plane remain in place.

Transport Canada has spent months reviewing changes made to the Max over the past 20 months, including critical flaws in its anti-stall software.

Amy Butcher, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau, says that potential approval would be the first step on the path back to the runway, a process that would not wrap up before January and which would mandate a complex return-to-service plan, including training and maintenance instructions for airlines.

READ MORE: Families of 737 Max crash victims say plane is still unsafe, demand public inquiry

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

737 MaxBoeing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airbnb rolls out restrictions in Canada to prevent New Year’s Eve parties
Next story
Update: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections, 4 in ICU

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Lumby robbery suspect leaves empty handed, and gets caught

Armed suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from Vernon Street business

Executive director of CMHA Vernon Julia Payson says the North Okanagan has incredible community-based mental health services that can help take the pressure off acute care in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but funding is necessary. (Contributed)
Calls to Vernon crisis line jump 63 per cent amid COVID-19

Studies find suicidal feelings deepen in second wave of pandemic; community resources need funding

Paul Nixon (centre) of Nixon Wenger LLP is recognized in 2014 as North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Good Guy of the Year by NOCLS Golf Classic committee members Ruby Sharma (left) and Rick Dubois, on the roof of the Nixon Wenger building on 30th Avenue. Tributes are pouring in for Nixon, who died of cancer Nov. 25 at the age of 72. (Morning Star file photo)
Tributes pour in for Vernon lawyer, community booster

Paul Nixon, founder of Nixon Wenger LLP, died Nov. 25 of cancer at age 72

A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning due to equipment malfunction

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Santa, Gary Haupt out of costume, is putting together personalized videos for kids. (Submitted)
Live from the North Pole: Santa sending personalized greetings to Penticton kids

Santa is being safe this year

Paule Moore, formerly known as Paule Seeger. (TNG Legal Services)
Kelowna lawyer to face disciplinary hearing over alleged misappropriated funds

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

Access to a Bastion Road property in Sunnybrae was blocked with officers on scene on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (File photo)
Report clears RCMP actions that led to fatal shooting of Shuswap suspect

Independent Investigations Office of BC releases findings on Jan. 7 incident in Tappen

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

Most Read