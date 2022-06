Motorists travelling between Kamloops and Vernon may hit some delays.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Monte Lake between Buff Frontage and Monte Lake roads.

The incident west of Falkand, which occurred around 3 p.m. Monday, has caused single-lane alternating traffic.

