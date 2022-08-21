Both fires near Tulameen are suspected to be caused by lightning. Photo TVFD

Both fires near Tulameen are suspected to be caused by lightning. Photo TVFD

Crews action two fires near Tulameen from air and ground

Coalmont area also experienced flooding and mudslides

Air and ground crews are fighting two wildfires near Tulameen, according to Tulameen Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) Chief Jody Woodford.

The Cook Creek fire ignited Saturday Aug. 20, and is presently measured at .3 hectares. According to BC Wildfire the suspected cause is lightning.

Sunday Aug. 21, lightning sparked another fire at Connaly Creek. Its estimated size is .01 hectares.

A severe thunder and rainstorm Saturday night also caused flooding and mudslides on Coalmont Road.

The TVFD was called to close the road for several hours, but it is now reopened.

Related: Winds and planned ignitions grow Keremeos Creek wildfire to 7,000 hectares

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP converge on Cherryville site
Next story
11,000 lightning strikes spark nearly 100 new fires: BC Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil lost in the semifinals in straight sets at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament at Vancouver’s Hollyburn Country Club. (Joe Ng photo)
Vernon tennis star falls in semifinal

The Cosens Creek wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream, which began Friday, Aug. 19, has been classified as out as of Sunday, Aug. 21. (Coldstream Fire Department photo)
Township wildfire held, Coldstream blaze extinguished

Multiple RCMP vehicles have converged for as-yet unknown reasons at a recreation site near Cherryville Sunday, Aug. 21. (File photo)
RCMP converge on Cherryville site

Kelowna Los Gatos Locos Boxing Club fighter Landon Onkel takes a breather between rounds while listening to trainer Geoff Lawrence during the Ian Gibson Tribute Boxing Show Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan-Shuswap fighters show moxy at Vernon boxing card