Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

The BC Wildfire Service are taking action to extinguish a fire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap.

Fire crews responded overnight to the 0.8 hectare wildfire on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 km southwest of Sorrento; they say the blaze is visible from the Trans-Canada Highway.

Read More: Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

Read More: Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

According to the wildfire service’s Twitter feed, four additional firefighters are currently responding to the fire.

It is suspected the fire is human-caused.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a 0.8 hectare wildfire near Squilax Mountain (K40477) ~5.5 km southwest of Sorrento which is highly visible from #BCHwy1. Fire crews responded to the incident overnight, and there are 4 additional personnel currently responding. (1/2) — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 4, 2019

In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.

Read More: Planned commercial-residential foreshore development scaled down

Read More: In photos: Salmon Arm gymnasts show off their skills

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter