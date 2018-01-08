Vernon Search and Rescue crews hone their ice rescue techniques at Kin Beach Jan. 7. VSAR reminds the public that conditions are variable and caution is urged before walking on frozen bays and streams. (Carla Hunt photo)

Crews dive into ice training

Vernon SAR reminds public that venturing onto frozen bays or streams can be dangerous

Members of Vernon SAR have been training to save residents, in any condition.

The volunteers were at Kin beach on the weekend performing in ice rescue, safety and awareness.

“We like to remind the public that ice conditions are variable and venturing out on one of the frozen bays or streams can be dangerous,” Vernon SAR Group Society urges. “Please check ice conditions before heading out.”

For more information on ice safety, visit the Canadian Red Cross website here.

In Revelstoke, Search and Rescue crews spent the weekend searching for a pair of Kelowna residents (including former Vernon Viper Taylor Dumonceaux). The missing sledders were safely located.


