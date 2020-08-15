Crews control a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo) Crews control a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Crews extinguish grass fire in West Kelowna

The blaze was sparked off Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery, Saturday afternoon

Fire crews quickly snuffed a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday afternoon.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to the 100-by-40 metre blaze off Elk Road at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 15.

“Ample water from nearby municipal hydrants combined with good access for responding fire apparatus allowed crews to quickly extinguish the fire,” said Assistant Chief Brent Watson.

No structures were immediately threatened and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, Watson said.

A total of 13 West Kelowna firefighters, in three Engines and one Command Unit, attended the blaze.

“With the Fire Danger Rating approaching Extreme, WKFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution in the wildland urban interface,” Watson said.

READ MORE: Fire near Wood Lake a “smoke chase”

READ MORE: Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

Just Posted

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

Nominations continue for Vernon Business Excellence Awards

Nominations for Greater Vernon Chamber awards in 10 categories open until Aug. 23

Design concepts released for Oyama Isthmus Park

District of Lake Country is seeking public feedback on the designs for the stretch of waterfront

Illegal dumping, yelling at staff: problems at North Okanagan waste facility

Regional district says security cameras have been installed at the Silver Star Transfer Station

Interpretive salmon classes at Kingfisher Creek get financial aid

Funds from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program will help raise Shuswap River salmon awareness

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Crews extinguish grass fire in West Kelowna

The blaze was sparked off Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery, Saturday afternoon

Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

Shuswap Watershed Council states influx of nutrients and increased sunlight are causes

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

Kelowna man convicted of not paying taxes after turbulent trial

Man claims he doesn’t meet the definition of a ‘person’ under the federal Income Tax Act

Accused in Kelowna’s 2018 Canada Day killing granted bail more than 1.5 years later

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during the Canada Day fireworks in downtown Kelowna in 2018

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Most Read