Crews extinguish small fire in Vernon alley

Firefighters extinguished a small fire in a Vernon alley Thursday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 4200 block of 32nd Street around 5:45 a.m. April 16, according to the City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.

Upon arrival at the location near the Sandman Hotel and Dairy Queen, firefighters found a small fire in an alley with RCMP already on scene. The fire was quickly extinguished and there was no damage to surrounding structures.

“No structures were involved and no injuries were reported,” said Poirier.

Brendan Shykora

fire