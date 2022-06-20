Crews searching for Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna RCMP and COSAR are searching for Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji

The search for a Calgary man who went missing in Okanagan Lake on June 18 is still ongoing.

West Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are searching for Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, 34, after receiving a call that day around 3:45 p.m.

Adedeji is thought to have not resurfaced after jumping into the lake from a boat near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island while he and five friends were vacationing.

The West Kelowna RCMP boat team, COSAR and West Kelowna Fire Rescue all responded to the call.

Despite their efforts, searchers have been unable to find Adedeji so far.

