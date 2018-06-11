Crews working in Killiney Beach Park

Visitors using Killiney Beach Community Park are asked to watch for equipment and crews doing emergency flood protection work.

The BC Emergency Program has approved funding to install rip-rap and gravel around the shoreline area of the dock for the North Westside Fire Rescue boathouse housing the department’s marine water supply vessel.

The work, which should be wrapped up by Friday, will help protect against erosion and undermining of the dock during high levels of Okanagan Lake.

For their safety, park users and those accessing properties to the north of the park are asked to follow the instructions of workers on site.

The waterfront beach swimming area and small parking lot will remain open during this work.