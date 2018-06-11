Crews working in Killiney Beach Park

Doing flood protection work; waterfront beach swimming area remains open during work

Visitors using Killiney Beach Community Park are asked to watch for equipment and crews doing emergency flood protection work.

The BC Emergency Program has approved funding to install rip-rap and gravel around the shoreline area of the dock for the North Westside Fire Rescue boathouse housing the department’s marine water supply vessel.

The work, which should be wrapped up by Friday, will help protect against erosion and undermining of the dock during high levels of Okanagan Lake.

For their safety, park users and those accessing properties to the north of the park are asked to follow the instructions of workers on site.

The waterfront beach swimming area and small parking lot will remain open during this work.

Previous story
Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after death
Next story
Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Just Posted

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

Crews working in Killiney Beach Park

Doing flood protection work; waterfront beach swimming area remains open during work

UPDATED: June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (30 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Moo-bile class makes an impression

Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm

MEC doles out Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Mountain Equipment Co-Op chips in $45,000 toward completionof rail trail

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Organizers hope to help everyone see Vernon’s largest indoor show

King rates Team Canada U17 camp invite

Vernon product headed to Calgary in July

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Most Read