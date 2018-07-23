Statistics Canada’s Canadian Community Crime Tracker shows that crime in Vernon decreased in 2017 compared to 2016. (Statistics Canada image)

Crime in Vernon on decline: Stats Canada

Total crime rates dropped more than seven per cent in 2017 compared to 2016

After ranking as one of Canada’s most dangerous places in 2017, crime rates in Vernon are on the decline, a Statistics Canada report says.

According to Statistics Canada’s Canadian Community Crime Tracker, total crime rates in Vernon dropped 7.3 per cent in 2017 with 11,621.93 per 100,000 population compared to 12,545.89 in 2016.

“It’s good to see that the rate is going the other way,” said Mayor Akbal Mund, noting the near seven per cent increase in 2016 over 2015.

Related: Crime rate jumps nearly seven per cent in Vernon (2017 report)

However, Mund said he doesn’t place much weight in the stats.

“There are all kinds of statistics. You really have to look at how many are high profile incidents in a community,” Mund said.

Vernon also dropped to 133.55 from 156.85 on the Crime Severity Index, which reflects the relative gravity of offences.

In terms of total violent crime rate, Vernon dropped 14.1 per cent to 1,611.45 per 100,000 population from 1,840.43 in 2016 while the violent crime severity index rose to 118.69 from 113.6.

Related: False alarms chew up Vernon RCMP time

The total non-violent crime rate dropped to 10,647.02 from 11,524.53 and the non-violent severity dropped to 138.58 from 172.04.

Reported break and enters dropped nearly in half, the report shows, from 1,223.62 per 100,000 to 720.91 while rates of sexual assault, physical assault, firearm-related violent crime, drug violations and cannabis violations saw a decrease in line with the overall drop.

Related: Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places, Macleans 2017 list

Only the total robbery rate increased to 109.76 from 107.38, per 100,000, for an increase of about two per cent.

The study also found that 7.41 per cent of reported crimes were unfounded in municipal boundaries, compared to 11.67 per cent in rural areas near Vernon.

Stony Rapids, Sask. saw the highest crime rate in 2017 followed by Wollaston Lake, Sask. and Behchoko, N.W.T. In British Columbia, Terrace topped the chart followed by Williams Lake and Quesnel.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says
Next story
UPDATE: 14-year-old pilot sets Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Just Posted

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash

Accident occurred near Upper Room Mission July 23, patient in unknown condition

Crime in Vernon on decline: Stats Canada

Total crime rates dropped more than seven per cent in 2017 compared to 2016

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATE: Kelowna man charged with murder of wife, daughters seeks new lawyer

Jacob Forman has yet to enter a plea

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

Salvation Army brass to perform with Okanagan Military Tattoo

Tattoo is July 28-29 in Vernon, gospel brass to perform non-denominational service July 29

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

A high elevation fire south of Keremeos in the Snowy Protected Area has more than tripled in size

Most Read