Criminality not suspected in Ellison trailer fire death

The body was discovered after crews responded to reports of a house fire

Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Services have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a man in Kelowna on Saturday, Feb. 22.

RCMP said the body was discovered when they were called to assist the Ellison Fire Department at a house fire at the 4000 block of Anderson Road at around 10 p.m. that night.

READ MORE: Police investigating sudden death in Lake Country

During the incident, RCMP said a trailer and vehicle were also found to be fully engulfed in flames at the residence.

The man has since been identified as a Kelowna resident in his mid 30’s.

RCMP said criminality is not suspected in the man’s death and that his name will not be released due to privacy reasons.

