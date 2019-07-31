Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

  • Jul. 31, 2019 2:20 p.m.
  • News

The food trailer of a popular Kamloops poutinerie is being sought by police.

The trailer belongs to Frenchies Poutinerie, which sells its gravy and cheese curd-covered fries in the city’s downtown.

Reports indicate the trailer may have been spotted in Tuesday night near Salmo, a small town in the Kootenays, about 30 minutes northeast of Trail. However, those sightings may have been of a different food truck and trailer that operates in the region, the La Poutinery.

Read more: Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Read more: Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

Read more: Food truck options to expand in Salmon Arm

The company posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, July 30, asking the public to keep an eye out for the distinctive-looking trailer:

“Hey guys, can you please all share this. Someone stole our food trailer and we really need it back. I have put my heart and sweat into this thing, not to mention the countless hours of customizing it and getting it ready for events. We have been prepping for the past week for our big event this weekend. We have several thousand pounds of potatoes cut and prepped just to have someone %*#%+ steal it. If anyone has seen anything, please message us ASAP. It was stolen from downtown Kamloops, B.C.”

Anybody with information on the location of the Frenchies Poutinerie food trailer is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Files from Kamloops This Week

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon boil water notice rescinded
Next story
College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

Just Posted

Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road won’t be available while upgrades are done starting early August

Spallumcheen adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn township property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

Hurlburt Park officially opens in Vernon

Former camp added to city’s lakeside collection

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Man wanted for alleged assault believed to be in the South Okanagan

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

Most Read