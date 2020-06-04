Northbound lanes on Harvey at Richter are backed up after a pedestrian was struck. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck in Kelowna

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

A cyclist sustained serious injuries after a collision with a dump truck on Harvey Avenue and Richter Street near downtown Kelowna.

Const. James Ward with the Central Okanagan Traffic Services said it is currently unknown whether the truck struck the cyclist or the cyclist struck the truck.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what happened. The cyclist sustained serious leg injuries. We don’t know if it’s hips or pelvis, but it’s serious,” he said.

He said they’re waiting for analysts to show up so they get a better idea as to what happened.

Ward said currently, they aren’t sure if the cyclist’s injuries are life-threatening.

“From what I’ve been told, it was a hip-pelvis injury… and something got cut open too. Generally, those are pretty serious and can be life-threatening just because of the blood vessels down there.”

“We have some members going to the hospital to monitor the victim and find out what their status is.”

Police continue to direct traffic on the scene as the investigation has one northbound lane, including the turning lane onto Richter, blocked.

Northbound traffic on Harvey is moving, but slowly.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

