This blue Yamaha motorcycle has been taken off the streets by West Kelowna RCMP. (Submitted)

Dangerous driver has motorcycle seized in West Kelowna

Owner possibly facing multiple charges

A dangerous driver has been taken off the road after some successful sleuthing from police and the public.

On the afternoon of Feb. 9, two motorcycles were seen weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed on Highway 97 near Ellis Street. RCMP followed from a safe distance before turning on their sirens, though the drivers were able to flee.

On Feb. 15, a motorcycle matching the description of one of the bikes from the previous incident was seen driving dangerously on Hwy. 97 in West Kelowna, though could not be located once police arrived on scene.

Similar reports came in on March 2, prompting police to launch an extensive investigation that led them to the 3000 block of McIver Road, where they spotted the blue Yamaha in a garage. A man outside matched the description of the driver, and was arrested on charges of dangerous driving.

“This was an outstanding job of police work with a collaborative effort,” said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna RCMP’s Traffic Services department. “The West Kelowna CRU team and BCHP-Kelowna members conducted an excellent investigation tracking down the rider of this motorcycle and taking it off the streets. I truly believe we saved this rider from inevitably sustaining serious/life altering injuries and prevented an innocent driver from enduring a traumatic event.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

