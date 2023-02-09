Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland

John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

West Kelowna RCMP have arrested a violent, high-risk repeat offender who was on the run from police.

Just before noon on Feb. 9, RCMP received a report of two people who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in Peachland.

The officer who attended the call recognized the man in the driver’s seat as 35-year-old John Michael Aronson.

He had been on the run for several days after cutting off his monitoring device while under court order to live at a halfway house in Surrey. Kelowna RCMP issued a warning Feb. 3 that Aronson may be in the Okanagan.

“The officer along with a member of the public who made the initial report, took a very dangerous individual off our streets and for that we are extremely grateful,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera media relations officer.

Aronson, who is well known to police, and his female passenger have been arrested and are being held in Kelowna cells awaiting a court appearance.

