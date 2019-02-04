A man rests on the trunk of a tree that was toppled by a tornado, after removing rubble from his home in Regla, Cuba, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Death toll from Havana tornado rises to 6

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago

Cuban authorities say the death toll from a rare tornado that struck Havana last week has risen to six after two injured victims died in hospital.

State media say Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda told a meeting of government officials that two of the 13 injured people died on Saturday.

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago. With winds up to 260 mph (420 kph), it destroyed homes in infrastructure in three Havana municipalities.

Government officials reported over the weekend that power, water and telephone service has been almost entirely restored to affected areas, although the effort to repair or replace more than 3,500 damaged homes has just begun.

READ MORE: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

READ MORE: B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

The Associated Press

Previous story
Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis
Next story
Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

Just Posted

House ablaze in Coldstream

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported house fire on Kalamalka Road

Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

The SIlverStar Fire Department is taking bids Feb. 16

Vernon’s snow and city venues set for Special Olympics athletes to shine

The Special Olympics BC are in Vernon Feb. 21-23

West Kelowna singer auditions for America’s Got Talent

Laura Close will be auditioning for the show Feb. 9

Lake Country farm uses 7 million worker worms to create fertilizer

Nurturing Nature Organics is an organic worm farm

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

‘Anonymous angel’ finds Kelowna dog stolen from Vancouver car

Luc had been taken in ‘smash and grab’ car robbery last week

Okanagan Fest of Ale hosts record number of breweries

Largest number of brewers in the Penticton event’s history with 15 new participants

PHOTOS: Talent in focus at Vernon Winter Carnival

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Celebration of Talent was Saturday

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

PHOTOS: SilverStar a sculptor’s paradise

Annual snow sculpture competition was last weekend

Most Read