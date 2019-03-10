Deceased Okanagan man identified as veteran

The West Kelowna man was found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp

A West Kelowna man who was found dead in what is believed to be a homeless camp was a veteran.

The West Kelowna Shelter Society has released a statement about the man that was found, who was a resident of the facility they operate. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death alongside West Kelowna RCMP. The man has been identified as 50-years-old.

“He fought to serve our country, and through a series of unfortunate events had recently fallen on hard times,” says a statement released by Carly Shipmaker of the West Kelowna Shelter Society.

Shipmaker called the death a, “tragic and heartbreaking time.” And she took the opportunity to address the stigma surrounding people experiencing homelessness.

“These individuals are constantly being beaten down with ridicule and prejudice. The fact is that horrible things do not discriminate, they can happen to anybody at anytime,” Shipmaker said in the statement.

“The community within the shelter setting and people experiencing homelessness is one of the strongest bonds I have ever seen and have had the privilege of being a part of.”

Temperatures have been as low as -12 C in recent days.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death as the investigation continues,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment in a press release March 8.

The deceased’s name will not be released to protect his privacy. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information as of yet.

In February in an interview with the Capital News, Shipmaker said the society’s shelter on Brown Road has been operating at capacity since it opened this winter and as needs rise, they aren’t able to keep up. They have had to turn people away.

The shelter has been operated in the Westbank United Church by the West Kelowna Shelter Society for the past four years.

They started with 30 beds but since Inn from the Cold’s closure, the shelter increased its capacity to 38. West Kelowna completed its first homeless count in July and found that there are 72 people experiencing homelessness at any given time in the city.

