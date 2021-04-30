Deer control ineffective, Vernon advised

Culls or relocation won’t have much impact on growing numbers

Despite an increased number of deer in urban neighbourhoods, there’s not much the city can do about it.

Since working in other areas attempting to control growing populations, Vernon’s chief administrative officer Will Pearce says actions are largely ineffective.

“Cranbrook has tried for a number of years,” said Pearce, who worked with that city and also noted attempts in Kimberly, Invermere, Windermere and Grand Forks. “It has had little to no impact in all of those communities.”

Along with being a very divisive issue among residents, Pearce said attempts to relocate end poorly.

“There are some folks in the community who think live trapping and moving white tail deer is an option. It is not. They are not easy to transport in a closed trailer. What generally happens is the white tail deer will beat themselves to death in the trailer from point A to B.”

The only viable means Cranbrook pursued was a cull program of live trapping and euthanizing the deer.

Whether killing or relocating, the void of one herd or species of deer in one area is quickly filled by another.

But one Vernon councillor says something needs to be done before someone gets hurt.

“They are growing in number and aggressiveness,” Coun. Scott Anderson said.

The same could be said for mice and rats, Coun. Dalvir Nahal noted.

“That’s also an issue that is quite prevalent,” she said.

