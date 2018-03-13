Canada’s defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan meets with local reservists alongside Lieutenant Colonel Mike McGinty and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, announced the launch of the full time summer employment program for reservists Tuesday, in Kelowna. The program, explained Sajjan, will allow new and recently enrolled reservists the opportunity to work full time from May 1 to Aug. 31 each summer.

“This will be done for the first four years of their service,” said Sajjan.

Canada is “investing in its citizen soldiers” assigning new roles, enhancing existing roles, and ensuring they are properly trained and equipped, he said, adding what it means is that communities will have more support.

“Units like the Dragoons can directly impact communities in times of need. We talk about filling sandbags (during times of flooding), but it’s not just filling sandbags,” he told the crowd of reservists. “You are saving people’s homes through flooding. … and we witnessed that last summer.”

The decision to fund full time employment could significantly bolster enrollment at the B.C. Dragoons, said Lt.-Col. Mike McGinty, the Dragoons’ commanding officer. Previously employment could be offered as a week here, or two to three weeks there.

“That wasn’t enough to commit,” said McGinty. “Now we are offering a clear start to end period where we can recruit them.”

McGinty said he has 100 reservists now and has room to enlist another 60. The community benefit is that once there are more people working for the Dragoons, when there’s a time of need there will be more available resources to deploy in times of need—such as fires and floods.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lieutenant Colonel Mike McGinty (right) along with Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Previous story
Alleged Okanagan hockey fraudster won’t skate free before trial

Just Posted

Hit and run investigated

Vernon RCMP seeking witnesses to Wednesday. March 7 incident

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Surrounded by coastal serenity, tourists spontaneously tie the knot in Ucluelet

“I said, jokingly, to Justin, ‘Hey, you want to get married today?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’

Alleged Okanagan hockey fraudster won’t skate free before trial

Back in custody after skipping his trial last September, Loren Reagan was denied bail Tuesday

Most Read