Demand doubles at Revelstoke food bank

Community Connections concerned whether they can meet increasing need

The organization that manages Revelstoke’s food bank said demand has more than doubled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are seeing a lot of new faces and families,” said Patti Larson, director of Community Connections. She noted demand is increasing daily.

Larson said she is concerned about the increasing demand and whether Community Connections will be able to meet it.

Since most restaurants in Revelstoke have closed, many have donated left over food items to the food bank.

Food pick up is behind Community Connections in the alley from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday. Here, staff are shown to be physical distancing. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

However, Patti said the organization will most likely depend more heavily on government intervention as they are expecting donations to dry up.

The B.C. government announced March 19 it will provide $3 million in emergency funding for food banks across the province.

READ MORE: B.C. announces $3M for food banks to increase capacity during COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Food Banks BC said it has experienced a massive drop in donations across the province during the pandemic.

The provincial government said in a release that Food Banks BC will distribute the money among food banks provincewide because of its expertise in the management of food distribution.


The money promises food banks to help buy and distribute food, pay employees and cover other costs essential to the delivery of their food programs.

It is not clear yet how much money community food banks in the province will receive.

Community Connections said people can make donations on their website or by sending e-transfers to finance@community-connections.ca.

Shoppers can also add $2 to their grocery bills at Save-On-Foods and Southside as a donation to the food bank.

 

