When Robert was born his parents feared he needed a liver transplant. Photo submitted

Desperately ill Princeton baby makes recovery

Parents Destiny and Cody get ready to bring home their son

A Princeton baby who has spent months in BC Children’s Hospital is getting ready to come home.

Robert Gibson was born Nov. 24, 2020.

He weighed 5 lbs 13 ounces, and was diagnosed with gestational alloimmune liver disease and neonatal hemochromatosis.

Robert’s liver was being attacked by his own antibodies, and he needed a full blood transfusion to clean his body.

His parents were also told he might require a liver transplant.

“(We) just took it day by day and hoped for the best. (It’s) all you can really do,” said his mother Destiny Mclaren in an interview with the Spotlight.

Mclaren and her husband Cody Gibson were almost constantly at their son’s side throughout the ordeal, living at Vancouver’s Ronald McDonald House.

“Cody and I just supported each other the best we could. We believed that he was in the best hands here at (BC) Children’s Hospital the doctors and nurses were super amazing with us and him,” she said.

Robert’s liver healed itself, but then he experienced problems with his blood sugar, and with breathing.

“He is now on room air,” said Mclaren, and he is also able to eat without a feeding tube.

If all continues to go well “we will be going home in a week or two. He definitely surprised us all. He has come so far from when he was born. It’s truly amazing to be able to have an end date coming soon and to finally bring him home.”

A gofundme page raised $2,780 to help the parents offset expenses, and friends organized a bottle drive to support them.

“I just want to thank everybody so much for everything they have done for us. If it wasn’t for everyone that helped us out I don’t know where we would be today.”

Related: Princeton baby fights for his life, with parents at his side

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One airlifted to hospital after explosions, fire in South Okanagan
Next story
Millions of dollars invested in protecting former Princeton ranch

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering a promotion to get more participation in its new dog licencing program. (Šari Dale photo)
North Okanagan district rewarding dog owners who get their licence

Licence holders will get savings on a dog tag if 1,500 more dogs are licenced by March 5

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming is featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)
‘Stay the path’: Vernon mayor echoes Bonnie Henry on extended COVID-19 orders

Restrictions on gatherings, events and more were extended until further notice Friday

Highway 97 is closed as crews work to remove a crashed vehicle. (Google Maps Image)
Update: Highway 97A reopens after vehicle recovery

A crashed vehicle was being removed on the highway south of Sicamous.

Most of the Okanagan and Shuswap is receiving fresh snow on Feb. 6. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Fresh snow falls on much of Okanagan and Shuswap

Travel advisories are in place for two Southern Interior highways.

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. Iginla, the first Black player to lead the NHL in points and goals and to win an Olympic gold medal, is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class, to be announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla to coach minor hockey in Kelowna

NHL legend moving from Boston to coach Under-15 minor hockey in Kelowna

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

The view from Princeton Grasslands, the former Currie Ranch. Photo Graham Osborne
Millions of dollars invested in protecting former Princeton ranch

The Nature Trust of B.C. is taking responsibility for the grasslands north of Princeton

One person was airlifted to hospital after explosions were heard and a fire ripped through an Oliver residence Thursday, Feb. 4 2020. (Cristal Cook / Facebook)
One airlifted to hospital after explosions, fire in South Okanagan

A residence and vehicle were both destroyed

Robert's mother marvels at her son's recovery. Photo submitted
Desperately ill Princeton baby makes recovery

Parents Destiny and Cody get ready to bring home their son

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber, flanked by his family and assistant captains, receives a drawing in commemoration of his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm artist picked to draw Shea Weber to recognize 1,000th game

Canadiens staff had no idea Justin Maas lives near Weber’s hometown when they commissioned him

Charlie Hammerton, 101, in front of his car. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Age no barrier to driving for 101-year-old South Okanagan World War 2 vet

Charlie Hammerton celebrated his 101st in January

Most Read